WATCH - Strong South Winds Bring Back the Warmth!

Fire Weather Watch in Effect
By Shane Holinde
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:45 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had another day filled with wall-to-wall sunshine, with afternoon readings a few degrees warmer than Tuesday’s. The warming trend kicks into a higher gear Thursday, as strong south winds take over!

We keep skies sunny through the remainder of the week. The big story Thursday will be the south wind, which could gust to near 30 mph, sending temperatures soaring well into the 60s and well above average. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect through much of Thursday, as fire danger will run high due to the combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and a dry ground.

For the weekend, we start off dry before a system arrives late Sunday with some rain. The days leading up to Thanksgiving appear unsettled, with several more shots at showers. Highs back off from near 70 this weekend into the more seasonable 50s by Monday. At this time, it appears Thanksgiving will feature slightly above average temps with a small possibility for some rain.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Sunny, Breezy and Warmer. High 68, Low 43, Winds S-18, Gusts 30

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. High 67, Low 44, Winds S-11

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds, Warmer. High 70, Low 48, winds S-7

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 56

Today’s Low: 29

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High: 82 (1930)

Record Low: 10 (1891)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.86″ (-1.52″)

Yearly Precip: 50.35″ (+7.10″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:34 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 23)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

