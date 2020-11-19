Basketball coaches react to KHSAA decision to pushback winter sports

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has voted to push back the start of high school sports until after the new year.

Winter sports include basketball, swimming, wrestling, and competitive cheer and dance, all of which will not begin until January 4th, 2021.

“I just want to get a chance to play some games this year, the kids deserve that and been looking forward and been working hard. So whatever we can get is what I’ll take,” says Warren Central Basketball Head Coach, William Unseld.

Russellville High School Basketball Head Coach, Carlos Quarles says, ‘” we don’t want to step on spring sports, we don’t want to step on them and alter their season, and I also want to have a full basketball experience. So it’s gonna be some give and take for sure.”

WC Coach Unseld says he’s prepared his players or the possibility of a pushback.

“You can’t control what you can’t control, you know, so let’s control what we can and how we handle our business every day. They’re working hard and they’ve been a fun group to coach. They’re just excited for a chance to play, we kind of known, I’ve been kind of preparing them for, hey the season may get pushed back. So they’ve been preparing for it mentally.”

Coach Carlos Quarles of Russellville also helps coach the football team and for him, the delay in starting winter sports means he has more time to prep his players.

“It also gives me a lot more time to have those guys to play basketball, get them in the gym, and get them acclimated to playing a different sport. So it kind of helps a little bit for me.”

Quarles feels optimistic that the season has not been canceled.

“We’re going to appreciate this because you never know when it’s gone. You have a new appreciation for the sport and we’re just going to keep grinding”

District tournaments will begin March 1 and the regional tournament will start on March 8.

As of now, the state tournament is scheduled for March 17-21 and March 24-28 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

