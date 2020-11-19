Crime Stoppers: Lickr’s Pet Grooming Burglary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Bowling Green Police are investigating a burglary at Lickr’s Pet Grooming at 160 River Place Avenue #B1.

Police say at approximately 2:23 a.m. on October 30, 2020 two white men entered the business through an unlocked back door.

Once inside, they stole several items including a 17″ silver MacBook Pro, a black iPhone 6, a black iPad mini, and multiple chargers.

The men were captured on surveillance footage.

