Crime Stoppers: Lickr’s Pet Grooming Burglary

By Gene Birk
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:50 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Bowling Green Police are investigating a burglary at Lickr’s Pet Grooming at 160 River Place Avenue #B1.

Police say at approximately 2:23 a.m. on October 30, 2020 two white men entered the business through an unlocked back door.

Once inside, they stole several items including a 17″ silver MacBook Pro, a black iPhone 6, a black iPad mini, and multiple chargers.

The men were captured on surveillance footage.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

