Advertisement

Health Care Hero stories: From fighting on the frontlines to getting the virus

By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:04 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A nurse at the Medical Center is opening up about her experience working the COVID unit and then catching the virus herself.

Courtney Calloway has been with the Medical Center for 19 years and began working in the COVID unit last spring.

“You see these patients come in with milder symptoms, and then you see them progressively get sicker,” she said.

While working in the COVID unit, Calloway tested positive for the virus in May and was isolated from her family for weeks. She recalls the moment she saw that her test result came back positive.

“And it was truly like, just a terrifying moment,” she said. “I’ve got four kids, and just to see them, look at me through the glass door and know that they couldn’t be around me for two weeks. It was scary.”

Treating some of the sickest COVID patients, her experience led her mind down dark paths.

“A nurse working in it, I was terrified, because I had seen the ramifications of it and seeing what it was doing to people and I had actually just lost an uncle from COVID,” said Calloway.

While Calloway was never hospitalized, she said symptoms still linger six months later.

“The joint pain, I’m still dealing with that with my physician,” said Calloway. “We’re monitoring some of my blood levels, and they’re still elevated.”

She also cited brain fog that impacted her for months after the virus.

“The first couple of months, it was like I was in a daze all the time it was it was wild.”

Even after her antibodies have worn off, Calloway is back working the COVID unit on the weekends and works in the Infection Prevention department during the week.

From treating it, to getting it, to treating it again. A nurse’s job goes far beyond treatment, especially in the COVID unit.

“It truly is the nurses that get to spend those few moments with the patients and hopefully make an impact.”

That impact though comes at a cost; however, it’s one that won’t keep a healthcare hero away, as they are warriors after all.

“I think we’re all going to have to go through almost a grieving process after this is all over with,” said Calloway. “There will be nurses that have PTSD from it.”

There are currently 41 patients in the COVID unit, which is down from last week.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear announces new restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, schools
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,649 new COVID-19 cases; 30 deaths
Police say the pursuit of the suspect led to an encounter with law-enforcement in Hart County.
Police: Grayson County man killed in officer-involved shooting; Breckinridge County Sheriff’s deputy injured
Gustavo Carias Salas
Bowling Green man charged with rape
Elizabeth Ratliff, James Reeder
Kentucky State Police pursuit leads to multiple arrests

Latest News

Restaurant owners react to new COVID-19 guidelines (WBKO)
‘This is devastating’ Restaurant owners frustrated with new guidelines from governor
POP-UP Board awards first loans to entrepreneurs in Bowling Green (WBKO)
BG Housing Authority creates board to help minority entrepreneurs, awards first loans
Current and retired school officials react to school closure
Current and retired school officials react to school closure
Parents react to school closure executive order
Parents react to school closure executive order
Warren County Public Schools move to virtual learning Nov. 23
Warren County Public Schools move to remote learning following Beshear’s Executive Order