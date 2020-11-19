Kentucky ag department taking Hemp Program applications

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is taking applications for its 2021 hemp licensing program.

Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles suggested growers “do their homework and assess the risk” when deciding whether to enter the hemp industry. He says the industry is having a difficult year due to FDA regulatory burdens and concerns about overproduction.

But Quarles said he believes there will be a long-term hemp market in Kentucky. The ag department has an online application that can be found at kyagr.com/hemp.

