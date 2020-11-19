Kentucky State Police pursuit leads to multiple arrests

GRAHAM, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were arrested Wednesday night after a pursuit lasting more than 20 miles.

According to Kentucky State Police, the driver of a 2015 Ford Fusion fled on KY 175 in the Graham community after a trooper attempted a traffic stop due to improper registration plates.

KSP said the pursuit continued over 20 miles, until the fleeing vehicle became inoperable on KY 2385 in McLean County due to a flat tire. According to the report, 36-year-old James Reeder, of Owensboro, got out of the car and began to flee on foot, but was apprehended without incident. 35-year-old Ronald Chinn, of Newport, and 21-year-old Elizabeth Ratliff, of Henderson, were also apprehended without incident.

James Reeder was charged with Speeding 26 MPH or Greater over the Limit; Reckless Driving; Fleeing or Evading 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Driving DUI Suspended License- 2nd Offense (Aggravated Circumstances); Possession of Synthetic Drugs- 1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; and Failure to Wear Seatbelt. Reeder was also served with multiple Failure to Appear warrants out of Daviess County.

Ronald Chinn and Elizabeth Ratliff were both charged with Possession of Synthetic Drugs- 1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; and Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess. Elizabeth Ratliff was also served a warrant for Failure to Appear out of Daviess County.

(Mugshot not available for Ronald Chinn.)

