Advertisement

Kentucky State Police pursuit leads to multiple arrests

Elizabeth Ratliff, James Reeder
Elizabeth Ratliff, James Reeder(MCDC)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAHAM, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were arrested Wednesday night after a pursuit lasting more than 20 miles.

According to Kentucky State Police, the driver of a 2015 Ford Fusion fled on KY 175 in the Graham community after a trooper attempted a traffic stop due to improper registration plates.

KSP said the pursuit continued over 20 miles, until the fleeing vehicle became inoperable on KY 2385 in McLean County due to a flat tire. According to the report, 36-year-old James Reeder, of Owensboro, got out of the car and began to flee on foot, but was apprehended without incident. 35-year-old Ronald Chinn, of Newport, and 21-year-old Elizabeth Ratliff, of Henderson, were also apprehended without incident.

James Reeder was charged with Speeding 26 MPH or Greater over the Limit; Reckless Driving; Fleeing or Evading 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Driving DUI Suspended License- 2nd Offense (Aggravated Circumstances); Possession of Synthetic Drugs- 1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; and Failure to Wear Seatbelt. Reeder was also served with multiple Failure to Appear warrants out of Daviess County.

Ronald Chinn and Elizabeth Ratliff were both charged with Possession of Synthetic Drugs- 1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; and Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess. Elizabeth Ratliff was also served a warrant for Failure to Appear out of Daviess County.

(Mugshot not available for Ronald Chinn.)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear announces new restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, schools
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,649 new COVID-19 cases; 30 deaths
Police say the pursuit of the suspect led to an encounter with law-enforcement in Hart County.
Police: Grayson County man killed in officer-involved shooting; Breckinridge County Sheriff’s deputy injured
Gustavo Carias Salas
Bowling Green man charged with rape

Latest News

Restaurant owners react to new COVID-19 guidelines (WBKO)
‘This is devastating’ Restaurant owners frustrated with new guidelines from governor
POP-UP Board awards first loans to entrepreneurs in Bowling Green (WBKO)
BG Housing Authority creates board to help minority entrepreneurs, awards first loans
Current and retired school officials react to school closure
Current and retired school officials react to school closure
Parents react to school closure executive order
Parents react to school closure executive order
Warren County Public Schools move to virtual learning Nov. 23
Warren County Public Schools move to remote learning following Beshear’s Executive Order