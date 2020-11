BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - $244,223 was raised at the Med Center Health’s virtual Charity Ball.

100% of all sponsorships and funds raised go directly to patient care at the Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic.

Due to COVID-19, the annual ball had to be virtual this year instead of its normal location at the Sloan Convention Center.

