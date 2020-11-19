Parents react to school closure executive order

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following the news of schools in our area switching to virtual learning, many parents are now having to make new plans for their children who are following the hybrid schedule.

13 News spoke with parents across South Central Kentucky who are adjusting to the change.

Parents what are your reactions to Governor Beshear’s executive order to close schools for in-person learning? How will you handle your child doing virtual learning? Let me know in the comments down below. Posted by Allison Baker 13 News on Thursday, November 19, 2020

One Warren County mother of three said her children do learn better through in-person instruction, and had been learning virtually at the beginning of the school year until they were falling behind, so they made the decision to switch back to in-person learning. When she broke the news to her children last night that they were no longer going to be attending school in-person for a few weeks they were saddened.

“I knew how my children would react to it and I was right. It was a very sad moment because not a lot of parents can say that their kids love school, but my kids did love school and they do love school and want to be there. It is extremely difficult to let them know I don’t have any other choice at this moment. This is all we have to choose from,” said Brandy Lindsey, mother.

13 News spoke to another parent in Barren County whose children have been learning virtually for the past few weeks. She said she feels like she is having to choose between her children’s education and putting food on the table.

“It’s going to be a big struggle for us both. My husband and I work and I have three kids at home, and so 7 to 5 they are unassisted and nobody is there to do anything for them. I have a senior, a freshman, and a second-grader,” said Amanda Brinkerhoff, mother.

13 News also spoke with one grandparent who has been helping her grandchildren at home with virtual learning.

“I understand the parents that have to work and I know how hard it is on them. I am lucky that I get to stay home and help my grandchildren, but at the same time there were schools that would have whole classes that were quarantined and I would rather them be safe. It’s a little hard but we will muddle through it. Everybody has to give up something I guess and I never thought I would be some school teacher and now I found out, as I said, I am not as smart as a third-grader,” said Nancy Cline, Grandparent.

According to the executive order, elementary schools may return to in-person learning on December 7 if their county is not in the red zone. Middle and high school students may return to in-person learning on January 4.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.