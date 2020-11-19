Advertisement

Public Theatre of Kentucky presents annual Christmas show as radio play

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” will be presented as a radio play in 2020.
By Laura Rogers
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

For 18 years, Public Theatre of Kentucky has presented “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” onstage at Phoenix Theatre. This year it will be broadcast on local radio stations WOVO, Christian Family Radio and WGGC.

Amber Turner also tells us more about “Quarantine,” a virtual exhibit of works by artist Kiley Rone, in partnership with Coldwell Banker Legacy Real Estate.

