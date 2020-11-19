Public Theatre of Kentucky presents annual Christmas show as radio play

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

For 18 years, Public Theatre of Kentucky has presented “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” onstage at Phoenix Theatre. This year it will be broadcast on local radio stations WOVO, Christian Family Radio and WGGC.

Amber Turner also tells us more about “Quarantine,” a virtual exhibit of works by artist Kiley Rone, in partnership with Coldwell Banker Legacy Real Estate.

