Representative James Comer calls for investigation in the 2020 election

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on...
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on unsustainable drug prices on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)(Greg Nash | AP)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:26 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Representative Jim Jordan and Representative James Comer have called for immediate Congressional investigation in the 2020 election, according to a tweet from the House Judiciary GOP.

Representative Comer tweeted “the 2020 election was full of chaos. Congressional oversight is needed for the American people to have faith and integrity in our election.”

Comer stated that the recent events in Georgia raised concerns over election irregularities, and asked to schedule the hearing as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

