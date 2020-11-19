Advertisement

Restaurants and bars prepare to close indoor dining areas starting November 20

Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:18 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In his daily news conference, Governor Andy Beshear announced new guidelines for restaurants and bars in Kentucky. The guidelines will be enforced from November 20 to December 13. This came as a surprise to many across the state.

“The complete indoor dining shutdown kind of caught us off guard,” John Renfrow, the General Manager of Rafferty’s in Bowling Green, said. Renfrow said he was expecting something along the lines of a new capacity restriction but not a total shutdown of dining rooms.

Restaurants and bars are to close their indoor seating areas by 5 p.m. on Friday. Renfrow said he feels prepared to take on-to-go style service as he was forced to adjust to the same change back in March.

“Last time the first week to ten days was a big learning curve,” Renfrow said. “It was really hard, but I feel like the community has learned what to expect what we can offer.”

We talked to Renfrow just a few hours after the news broke of the new restrictions, so he was still figuring out a plan moving forward. He said employees are already questioning what the future holds for them.

“We kind of don’t know one hundred percent where this is going to go so it is a little stressful for everybody. It is really hard,” Renfrow explained.

Governor Andy Beshear also announced to help offset the financial impact on restaurants and bars, he is dedicating $40 million in CARES Act funding to provide qualifying entities $10,000 in relief for various expenses, with a maximum award of $20,000 per business entity.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear announces new restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, schools
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,649 new COVID-19 cases; 30 deaths
Police say the pursuit of the suspect led to an encounter with law-enforcement in Hart County.
Police: Grayson County man killed in officer-involved shooting; Breckinridge County Sheriff’s deputy injured
Gustavo Carias Salas
Bowling Green man charged with rape
Elizabeth Ratliff, James Reeder
Kentucky State Police pursuit leads to multiple arrests

Latest News

Restaurant owners react to new COVID-19 guidelines (WBKO)
‘This is devastating’ Restaurant owners frustrated with new guidelines from governor
POP-UP Board awards first loans to entrepreneurs in Bowling Green (WBKO)
BG Housing Authority creates board to help minority entrepreneurs, awards first loans
Current and retired school officials react to school closure
Current and retired school officials react to school closure
Parents react to school closure executive order
Parents react to school closure executive order
Warren County Public Schools move to virtual learning Nov. 23
Warren County Public Schools move to remote learning following Beshear’s Executive Order