Sunny, but warm and windy today -- Be fire wise!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After temperatures on Wednesday were near normal, today will see a big warm-up thanks in large part to south winds that will be pulling in warm and dry conditions!

Out the door forecast for today is warm and windy! (WBKO)

The south winds are a part of a warm front that extends off towards the high plains with a low-pressure system that is centralized near Manitoba! The warm front will also be associated with a jet streak, which is strong winds in the mid-to-upper levels of the atmosphere that will provide enough energy to make winds at the surface strong at times. Wind gusts could get as high as 40 mph! With the strong winds, warm conditions and low humidity we have in the region, a fire could easily spread and spread quickly. This has prompted a “Fire Weather Warning,” or what is also known as a “Red Flag Warning,” which means today we will need to be extra cautious with any open flames. Having an outdoor fire is ill-advised and be careful with cigarette butts -- not only to litter but also the heat from the butt could also spark a fire. Aside from the fire danger today, we will have sunny skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s!

This warm front will move off to the north today and keep things warm through the end of the week into the weekend! Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 60s on Friday with more sunshine, but winds will be a little calmer, but still breezy out of the south. Saturday will see mostly cloudy skies with mid-to-high level clouds and temperatures similar to Friday. By Sunday, skies will remain overcast as showers will develop later in the day. This is all in part to that same low-pressure system that will bring a cold front into the region by the end of the weekend!

The front will bring rain showers Sunday evening through the very early hours on Monday, dropping temperatures roughly 5-15 degrees compared to Friday or Saturday’s temperatures. Highs will stay in the mid-to-upper 50s on Monday with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. More unsettled weather will move back into the region as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, it appears Thanksgiving will feature slightly above-average temps with a small possibility for some rain. Stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest forecast in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Sunny and warm. Windy. High 68. Low 43. Winds S at 18 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph possible.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 69. Low 44. Winds S at 13 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm. High 68. Low 48. Winds S at 7 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 83 (1930)

Record Low Today: 17 (1951)

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.

Sunset: 4:33 p.m.

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 18)

Allergy Forecast:

Pollen: Low

Mold: Low

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 56

Yesterday’s Low: 29

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.86″ (-1.52″)

Yearly Precip: 50.35″ (+7.10″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

