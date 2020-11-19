Advertisement

Support local business this Thanksgiving with the Pie Queen

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Small businesses will say that while it is always important to support them, this year means so much more. With new mandates in Kentucky right before the holiday season, small businesses are making an effort to remind their community how they can still support them.

Boyce General store in Warren County tells 13 news that they are still talking pie orders for Thanksgiving. Showing signature pies you can share with loved ones this holiday season.

“We have a coconut macaroon crust with a fudge filling, it is definitely the pie you want to buy to show off,” said Brie Golliher, Owner.

This small business says that even if you aren’t planning on being with your family in person this year for the holidays you can still send a sweet treat to your loved ones.

“One good thing that we have going on right now is that you can ship our mini pies and our sammies. So if you can’t be at home with your mom of your grandma you can send them a part of our community,” said Golliher

To order a pie for your thanksgiving or to send a pie you can visit their website. They will be taking orders until noon on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear announces new restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, schools
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,649 new COVID-19 cases; 30 deaths
Police say the pursuit of the suspect led to an encounter with law-enforcement in Hart County.
Police: Grayson County man killed in officer-involved shooting; Breckinridge County Sheriff’s deputy injured
Gustavo Carias Salas
Bowling Green man charged with rape
Elizabeth Ratliff, James Reeder
Kentucky State Police pursuit leads to multiple arrests

Latest News

Restaurant owners react to new COVID-19 guidelines (WBKO)
‘This is devastating’ Restaurant owners frustrated with new guidelines from governor
POP-UP Board awards first loans to entrepreneurs in Bowling Green (WBKO)
BG Housing Authority creates board to help minority entrepreneurs, awards first loans
Current and retired school officials react to school closure
Current and retired school officials react to school closure
Parents react to school closure executive order
Parents react to school closure executive order
Warren County Public Schools move to virtual learning Nov. 23
Warren County Public Schools move to remote learning following Beshear’s Executive Order