Support local business this Thanksgiving with the Pie Queen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Small businesses will say that while it is always important to support them, this year means so much more. With new mandates in Kentucky right before the holiday season, small businesses are making an effort to remind their community how they can still support them.

Boyce General store in Warren County tells 13 news that they are still talking pie orders for Thanksgiving. Showing signature pies you can share with loved ones this holiday season.

“We have a coconut macaroon crust with a fudge filling, it is definitely the pie you want to buy to show off,” said Brie Golliher, Owner.

This small business says that even if you aren’t planning on being with your family in person this year for the holidays you can still send a sweet treat to your loved ones.

“One good thing that we have going on right now is that you can ship our mini pies and our sammies. So if you can’t be at home with your mom of your grandma you can send them a part of our community,” said Golliher

To order a pie for your thanksgiving or to send a pie you can visit their website. They will be taking orders until noon on Saturday.

