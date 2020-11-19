Advertisement

Survey: Americans to spend more on Thanksgiving this year

A survey from LendingTree found that Americans will spend an average of $475 hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
(CNN) – Despite the pandemic, Americans are still planning to spend hundreds of dollars on Thanksgiving dinner.

That’s according to a new survey from LendingTree, an online lending marketplace, which found that Americans will spend an average of $475 to host Thanksgiving dinner – which is up from $310 in 2019.

About 2,000 Americans answered the online survey.

One reason people said Thanksgiving might be more expensive is because they’re making up for the holidays they missed earlier in the year.

More people are also planning to host this year, which makes sense because families are having smaller gatherings due to the pandemic.

According to the survey, hosts are expecting about nine people at the Thanksgiving table. That’s down from 10 in 2019.

