T.J. Regional Health holds fourth annual Day of Giving

Hundreds of community members will be impacted by the Day of Giving.
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Regional Health held its fourth annual Day of Giving.

Different departments within T.J. Regional Health chose charities and organizations in which to make donations including money, non-perishable food items, toiletries and other basic living necessities. Recipients included churches, local food pantries, the Blessings Box, Next Steps, Community Relief, and The Salvation Army.

“This is one way that we can give back to the community that has given us so much, especially this year,” said Neil Thornbury, CEO of T.J. Regional Health. “I am humbled by the generosity our employees show on a daily basis. Not only in the healthcare they provide to our patients, but to open their hearts and wallets to help those in need. It’s truly a blessing to work side by side with these individuals every day.”

