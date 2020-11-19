View From The Hill: Spirit Masters make the most of this semester with COVID limitations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “Just hoping to be a speech therapist one day.”

Third year Spirit Master Sarah Harne knew what she wanted out of her time at WKU by closely watching another student from her hometown.

“She was in Greek life, she did Semester at Sea, she was in the Honors College and then obviously a Spirit Master, so she was kind of who I based everything off of and she definitely inspired me.”

Long considered the cream of the crop, the thirty students selected are well aware of the prestigious legacy of the organization.

“Accountability for sure, I think just knowing you are regarded as a Spirit Master and knowing the standard and respect that comes along with that and wanting to live up to that for sure I think is a good thing.”

Because of Covid 19, this year’s group had its first meeting last April via zoom. But have worked hard to make this year as fun and normal as possible.

"We are still giving tours of course At the beginning of the semester we rallied and were like how can we find ways to serve this community in the midst of everything going on."

The Spirit Masters have also sent notes of encouragement to students quarantined on campus.

“Hey Hilltopper, we just wanted to let you know that we’re here for you and thinking about you. We hope you get well soon.”

Using the Colonnade area for events like their Big/

Little reveal or deciding to dress like one another for Halloween, the Spirit Masters have made the most of a very different semester.

“I really feel like I’ve really seized all the opportunities we’ve been given even though our assignment load is a little less this year. I feel so blessed that I’ve still gotten to jump on these opportunities.”

They were even able to host an in-person meet and greet to encourage other students to apply.

Come spring is when applications will start being looked at. So please, even if you don’t think you are Spirit Master material, I promise there’s a spirit master in all of us.”

Providing encouragement, setting an example and relishing this part of their WKU experience.

“College is coming to a close but everything on my bucket list has slowly been marked off.”

