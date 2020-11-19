Warren County Public Schools move to remote learning following Beshear’s Executive Order

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton released the statement below concerning Governor Beshear’s Executive Order. While Clayton announces the move to virtual learning, he adds that he will continue to advocate for in-person learning.

“WCPS Families,

Late yesterday afternoon Governor Andy Beshear released a new Executive Order requiring all schools to stop in-person classes beginning next Monday, November 23rd. Elementary schools will transition to distance learning through at least December 7, 2020 while middle and high schools will continue with distance learning through at least January 4, 2021 (our elementary schools are to remain closed for in-person instruction beyond December 7th if Warren County remains RED on the COVID-19 incident rate map). For the purpose of this order, the Kentucky Department of Education has advised us that 6th graders will follow the middle school/high school schedule.

Although we received no information prior to the Governor’s press conference yesterday afternoon, we have long recognized that the Governor had the authority to implement an Executive Order which carries the same authority as law. Dr. Jason Glass, Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner, indicated during a conference call yesterday afternoon that he would remove any Superintendent or Board member who did not comply with the Governor’s order. Despite this mandate, please know that we will continue advocating for in-person instruction because we understand firsthand how critical this is for so many of our students.

Our school level leaders and staff have prepared for this possible scenario from the very beginning; however, our successful implementation of the hybrid model gave us great confidence that we would be able to continue offering our current hybrid schedule. As of today, we still have no evidence of the virus spreading between students during the school day and none of our quarantined students have tested positive since school began August 24.

There will be no change for our Virtual Academy students and our students on the Hybrid Schedule will transition to all online learning through Google Classroom. I am proud of our staff’s dedication and commitment toward providing quality instruction during this unprecedented time. Please note that attendance is based upon daily participation; therefore, we ask that you encourage your child to participate and complete each of their daily assignments. Your teacher(s) will reach out to you with specific expectations for their classroom, including any required virtual meetings and the process for posting and/or completing assignments.

I am including some additional information that may benefit your family as we transition to distance learning:

WIFI and Hotspots: We will continue to offer free WiFi in the parking lots of each of our buildings and encourage families to utilize this resource. Several community churches and businesses are also partnering with us to provide supplemental internet access. You may reach out to your child’s teacher for a more comprehensive list of these additional locations.

Food Distribution: We will continue to provide food distribution to our families throughout the closure. Meals will be available for pick at all school locations on Mondays and Thursdays from 11:00-12:30. Every child will be given three breakfasts and three lunches on each of those days. Children do need to be present during the pickup of these items. Additionally, all schools will offer delivery routes for food through our Transportation Department. That information will be shared directly from your building leader. *Please note that for the week of Thanksgiving Break, meals will be provided Tuesday Nov. 24th.*

Special Education/Exceptional Services: Students receiving support services will be contacted directly to discuss their educational plans and how we can best assist throughout this closure.

Although this is not the way I had anticipated saying “farewell” for the upcoming holiday, I would like to wish everyone a safe and relaxing time together. Take Care!

Respectfully,

Rob Clayton.”

