Gov. Beshear reports 3,649 new COVID-19 cases; 30 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear started the briefing by saying Thursday’s number of new cases would be staggeringly high.

“As our needs are increasing, more of our front line – our only line – health care workers are getting infected. More and more are in quarantine after a possible exposure, too,” said Gov. Beshear. “So as our need goes up, our capacity and ability to help people goes down. That’s why we’re taking these steps.”

The Governor reported 112 counties in the red zone. “The whole house is on fire, the whole state is on fire,” said Beshear.

Incidence Map 11-19-2020 (https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19)

The Governor announced 3,649 new cases of the virus, the highest single-day total to date. The new cases bring the total infections since the outbreak began to 148,390. There were 115 COVID-19 cases reported in Warren County.

Gov. Beshear said there were 30 Thursday include a 93-year-old man from Boone County; a 75-year-old man from Breckinridge County; a 73-year-old woman from Calloway County; a 79-year-old man from Campbell County; a 94-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man from Daviess County; two men, ages 67 and 77, from Fayette County; a 67-year-old man from Gallatin County; a 70-year-old woman from Graves County; an 80-year-old woman from Hopkins County; three women, ages 53, 69 and 96, and two men, ages 70 and 95, from Jefferson County; five women, ages 75, 86, 90, 95 and 96, and three men, ages 64, 77 and 96, from Kenton County; a 73-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man from Lee County; a 69-year-old woman from McCracken County; two women, ages 92 and 96, from Monroe County; and an 89-year-old woman from Rockcastle County.

Kentucky COVID Facts 11-19-2020 (WBKO)

New requirements impact restaurants; bars; social gatherings; indoor fitness and recreation centers; venues and theaters; professional services; and schools. See the full executive orders here and here.

Watch below.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.