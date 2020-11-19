Advertisement

Why some health officials say herd immunity won’t work with COVID

COVID immunity may only last a few months, we don’t really know
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – When a person gets COVID-19, it’s likely they’ll also get some degree of immunity after recovering.

But researchers still don’t know for how long.

“Reinfection can and does occur with COVID-19, though it appears to be a rare occurrence so far,” according to emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen.

Of the many millions of COVID-19 cases around the world, only a handful of documented cases show re-infection.

But it’s still a concern.

“The virus that causes COVID-19 is a coronavirus and coronaviruses cause illnesses like the common cold that are known to re-infect people year after year,” Wen said.

So far, research has shown that any immunity gained after COVID recovery will most likely last for months, not years.

“We also don’t know how complete the protection is, and whether, if you’re exposed, you may not get sick but could still transmit the virus to others,” according to Wen.

That’s one reason she says the herd immunity approach to COVID-19 doesn’t work.

If we let the virus infect most of the population, it’s estimated that millions of people could die without any guarantee that those who survive will be protected for longer than a matter of months.

“That’s why prevention is so critical,” Wen said. “It’s really important that we do everything we can to protect from getting coronavirus.”

Since coronavirus vaccines are still being developed, we don’t know what reinfection means for the vaccine, but it’s likely that a single-dose vaccine won’t be enough.

Ultimately, we might need booster shots like get for tetanus, or even annual shots like we do for the flu.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear announces new restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, schools
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,649 new COVID-19 cases; 30 deaths
Police say the pursuit of the suspect led to an encounter with law-enforcement in Hart County.
Police: Grayson County man killed in officer-involved shooting; Breckinridge County Sheriff’s deputy injured
Gustavo Carias Salas
Bowling Green man charged with rape
Elizabeth Ratliff, James Reeder
Kentucky State Police pursuit leads to multiple arrests

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks to supporters, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Birthday time: Biden turns 78, will be oldest U.S. president
Restaurant owners react to new COVID-19 guidelines (WBKO)
‘This is devastating’ Restaurant owners frustrated with new guidelines from governor
POP-UP Board awards first loans to entrepreneurs in Bowling Green (WBKO)
BG Housing Authority creates board to help minority entrepreneurs, awards first loans
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020 file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
US government executes man convicted of killing Texas teen
Biden speaks with governors as Trump stalls transition
Biden speaks with governors as Trump stalls transition