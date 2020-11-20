Barren River District Health Department confirms 11,834 cases of COVID-19 in the district

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 11,834 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 9,767 of which have recovered.

Our district has 151 deaths reported from COVID-19.

Public health resources across the state are strained due to the overwhelming number of cases of COVID-19. With disease incidence so high it exceeds public health system capacity, Barren River District Health Department (BRDHD) must adapt and direct resources to continue efforts to mitigate the virus’s unrestrained spread. Rapidly identifying and isolating confirmed cases remains the highest priority. Therefore, BRDHD will no longer be conducting contact tracing and issuing quarantine orders on individuals exposed to COVID-19. This change does not eliminate the fact that all individuals exposed to COVID-19 must still quarantine.

BRDHD will enlist the participation of new cases of COVID-19 to notify all family, friends, coworkers, and others who may meet exposure criteria to self-quarantine for 14 days. Additionally, due to the overwhelming number of cases and strained resources, there is a delay between cases receiving their positive test result and being contacted by the health department. Individuals should not wait on a call from the health department to begin self-isolating or self-quarantining at home. Take steps to protect yourself and others including:

• Staying home for 10 days if you are a case or 14 days if you are a close contact

• Staying away from people you live with – use a separate bathroom if possible

• Not going to work or school

• Asking friends or family to drop off groceries, medicines, or supplies

More guidance on how to safely isolate or quarantine at home can be found at www.barrenriverhealth.org. If you need support or help call your healthcare provider or Barren River District Health Department at 270-781-8039. For questions about COVID-19 visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information, or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

