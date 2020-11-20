Advertisement

Barren River District Health Department confirms 11,834 cases of COVID-19 in the district

The Barren River District reported new COVID-19 numbers
The Barren River District reported new COVID-19 numbers(WBKO)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 11,834 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 9,767 of which have recovered.

Our district has 151 deaths reported from COVID-19.

See the breakdown of numbers by county below

The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers today.
The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers today.(WBKO)

Public health resources across the state are strained due to the overwhelming number of cases of COVID-19. With disease incidence so high it exceeds public health system capacity, Barren River District Health Department (BRDHD) must adapt and direct resources to continue efforts to mitigate the virus’s unrestrained spread. Rapidly identifying and isolating confirmed cases remains the highest priority. Therefore, BRDHD will no longer be conducting contact tracing and issuing quarantine orders on individuals exposed to COVID-19. This change does not eliminate the fact that all individuals exposed to COVID-19 must still quarantine.

BRDHD will enlist the participation of new cases of COVID-19 to notify all family, friends, coworkers, and others who may meet exposure criteria to self-quarantine for 14 days. Additionally, due to the overwhelming number of cases and strained resources, there is a delay between cases receiving their positive test result and being contacted by the health department. Individuals should not wait on a call from the health department to begin self-isolating or self-quarantining at home. Take steps to protect yourself and others including:

• Staying home for 10 days if you are a case or 14 days if you are a close contact

• Staying away from people you live with – use a separate bathroom if possible

• Not going to work or school

• Asking friends or family to drop off groceries, medicines, or supplies

More guidance on how to safely isolate or quarantine at home can be found at www.barrenriverhealth.org. If you need support or help call your healthcare provider or Barren River District Health Department at 270-781-8039. For questions about COVID-19 visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information, or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear announces new restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, schools
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,649 new COVID-19 cases; 30 deaths
Police say the pursuit of the suspect led to an encounter with law-enforcement in Hart County.
Police: Grayson County man killed in officer-involved shooting; Breckinridge County Sheriff’s deputy injured
Gustavo Carias Salas
Bowling Green man charged with rape
Elizabeth Ratliff, James Reeder
Kentucky State Police pursuit leads to multiple arrests

Latest News

First coronavirus task force briefing in months
First coronavirus task force briefing in months
COVID patient plays violin in ICU to thank hospital staff
COVID patient plays violin in ICU to thank hospital staff
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,649 new COVID-19 cases; 30 deaths
As we're learning more about COVID-19, some health officials say there's more evidence that a...
Herd immunity may not work, health officials say