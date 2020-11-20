Current and retired school officials react to school closure

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -On November 23 all public and private schools across the state of Kentucky will have moved to virtual learning.

Franklin-Simpson County Superintendent said that they will return virtual learning just like they were doing before they began their hybrid in-person schedule in October.

“My first reaction was, I hated that we got that news, you know, I felt like, our students and staff are doing a great job with the hybrid model, we were not seeing a lot of cases within the school district. We were able to manage the hybrid system. So, it was disappointing that, we’re gonna have to go back to all virtual because, I think we all realize that students being in front of teachers, is the best way for us to educate them. Not being able to do that is obviously, a step back in the wrong direction. But the order is what it is, and we’re going to do whatever we can to help serve our students in Simpson County the best that we possibly can,” said Superintendent Tim Schlosser.

Teachers across the state will have to adjust to the changes as well. According to a retired local teacher students on the hybrid in-person schedule will not be missing that many in-person instructional days.

“This type of situation is bittersweet. Every single teacher that I know, want to be with their students. At the same time, they know that they bear responsibility and they are doing what is right for our community, and everything that they can do to help mitigate the slowing down of this pandemic. This is something we’ve never experienced before. Teachers have hearts of gold and they want to do what’s right for their students, and they want to do what’s right for their communities. So it’s a bittersweet moment. For every teacher, there’s a great deal of sadness. When you have to step away from your classroom at the same time, there’s a great deal of responsibility that they feel. I’ve gotten a lot of emails, I’ve gotten a lot of texts and those mixed feelings are there.

The way the calendar is set up with the holidays are coming up, elementary students are going to miss three in-class sessions, three. Our middle school and high school teachers, because of the holidays, that we would be out normally, the way the calendar is set up. They’re going to miss seven in-class sessions for our hybrid school’s situations,” said a retired local teacher and member of the Kentucky Board of Education, Patrice McCrary.

Elementary school students can return to in-person learning on December 7 if their county is not in the red zone. Middle and high school students can return on January 4th.

