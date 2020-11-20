Advertisement

Elizabethtown woman arrested in stabbing out of Memphis

Harley Berry was arrested for second degree murder for a stabbing in Memphis, TN(Shelby County Jail)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:53 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tn. (Associated Press) - An Elizabethtown woman is charged with second degree murder.

Prosecutors say Harley Berry has been indicted for the second degree murder of Elijah McQueary.

Police say that Berry was at a rental home in Memphis, TN when she and McQueary got into an argument.

Witnesses report that Berry stabbed McQueary multiple times with a kitchen knife.

Berry was arrested in Elizabethtown and returned to Memphis.

