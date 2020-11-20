Elizabethtown woman arrested in stabbing out of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tn. (Associated Press) - An Elizabethtown woman is charged with second degree murder.

Prosecutors say Harley Berry has been indicted for the second degree murder of Elijah McQueary.

Police say that Berry was at a rental home in Memphis, TN when she and McQueary got into an argument.

Witnesses report that Berry stabbed McQueary multiple times with a kitchen knife.

Berry was arrested in Elizabethtown and returned to Memphis.

