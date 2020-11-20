Advertisement

Fundraising campaign seeks to reopen Muhammad Ali museum

FILE - In this May 25, 1965 file photo, heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali stands over fallen...
FILE - In this May 25, 1965 file photo, heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali stands over fallen challenger Sonny Liston, shouting and gesturing shortly after dropping Liston with a short hard right to the jaw, in Lewiston, Maine. The bout lasted only one minute into the first round. Ali is the only man ever to win the world heavyweight boxing championship three times. He also won a gold medal in the light-heavyweight division at the 1960 Summer Olympic Games in Rome as a member of the U.S. Olympic boxing team. In 1964 he dropped the name Cassius Clay and adopted the Muslim name Muhammad Ali. (AP Photo/John Rooney, File)(John Rooney | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A fundraising campaign has been launched in an effort to raise enough money to renovate and reopen a museum at Muhammad Ali’s childhood home. WDRB-TV cited a news release in reporting that the Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum is trying to raise $5.8 million. The museum says the money would go toward building a welcome center and making improvements. The release says museum officials hope to raise $1 million by the end of February and reopen the museum next fall. The tribute to the former heavyweight boxing champion opened in May 2016, but closed the following year due to financial troubles.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

