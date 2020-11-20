Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports record breaking number of new COVID-19 cases

The state’s highest ever number of new daily cases comes as new restrictions go into place
Traditionally, many families travel long distances to celebrate Thanksgiving together, but this year, staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others according to Kentucky Public Health.(https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear reported the state’s highest ever number of new daily cases.

“This is exponential growth. It is shattering records over and over until we stop it. That’s why we are taking action – we have to,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve got more than 10,000 students quarantined right now just based on the last two weeks alone. We’ve got to do so much better.

“That’s why starting at 5 p.m. today, we’ve got new restrictions in place to help us slow down this speeding train and prevent avoidable death. Remember, your decisions are going to be what determines how many people live or die. Do your part.”

New requirements impact restaurants; bars; social gatherings; indoor fitness and recreation centers; venues and theaters; professional services; and schools. See the full executive orders here and here.

Audio public service announcements about the new requirements (created in partnership with [radiolex.us]RadioLex) are published here in: Bosnian, Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, Spanish and Russian.

Gov. Beshear reported 3,825 new cases and 20 deaths. The positivity rate was 9.15 percent.

Those reported lost to the virus Friday include a 74-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man from Boone County; a 54-year-old man from Boyd County; an 88-year-old woman from Campbell County; two 85-year-old men from Fayette County; two women, ages 74 and 90, and an 82-year-old man from Hardin County; four women, ages 69, 86, 87 and 91, and two men, ages 80 and 92, from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old woman from Johnson County; a 93-year-old woman from Marshall County; a 93-year-old man from Nelson County; a 71-year-old man from Pike County; and a 72-year-old woman from Washington County.

Kentucky COVID Facts 11-20-2020
The red zone counties for this week can be found here. Community leaders, businesses, schools and families in these counties should all follow red zone reduction recommendations.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends Americans avoid Thanksgiving travel. In addition to avoiding travel, the Kentucky Department for Public Health recommends:

