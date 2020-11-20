Advertisement

Isaiah Mason signs with Northern Kentucky

By Hunter Smith
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Bowling Green senior Isaiah Mason has signed his national letter of intent to play basketball for Northern Kentucky University.

“I’m excited that NKU gave me this opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career at the next level,” Mason said. “It’s a great day and I’m very appreciative and blessed to have it.”

Mason has played 105 games in his high school career, averaging 11.7 ppg. As a junior, he averaged 16.1 ppg, 9.4 rebs, and 3.1 assists. Mason has tallied 1,230 points in his career.

Mason said what sold him on NKU was the family feeling.

“It was just something about NKU that gave me the feeling like I was more of a priority,” Mason said. “They were also one of the ones that first believed I had the chance to play division one basketball so that was a big part of it.”

With the uncertainty surrounding the high school basketball season, Mason said signing with NKU took some weight off his shoulders.

“Just knowing that I have a guarantee as of right now, that I’m going to get to go to that next level is amazing,” Mason said.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,649 new COVID-19 cases; 30 deaths
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear announces new restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, schools
Elizabeth Ratliff, James Reeder
Kentucky State Police pursuit leads to multiple arrests
Traditionally, many families travel long distances to celebrate Thanksgiving together, but...
Gov. Beshear reports record breaking number of new COVID-19 cases
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment

Latest News

Isaiah Mason signs with NKU
Isaiah Mason signs with NKU
FFN: Logan County Cougars vs Hopkins Co. Central
FFN: Logan County Cougars vs Hopkins Co. Central
KHSAA basketball
KHSAA pushes back the start of basketball season due to COVID-19
UK athletics to offer fan cutouts for Rupp Arena, Memorial Coliseum