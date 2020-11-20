Isaiah Mason signs with Northern Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Bowling Green senior Isaiah Mason has signed his national letter of intent to play basketball for Northern Kentucky University.

“I’m excited that NKU gave me this opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career at the next level,” Mason said. “It’s a great day and I’m very appreciative and blessed to have it.”

Mason has played 105 games in his high school career, averaging 11.7 ppg. As a junior, he averaged 16.1 ppg, 9.4 rebs, and 3.1 assists. Mason has tallied 1,230 points in his career.

Mason said what sold him on NKU was the family feeling.

“It was just something about NKU that gave me the feeling like I was more of a priority,” Mason said. “They were also one of the ones that first believed I had the chance to play division one basketball so that was a big part of it.”

With the uncertainty surrounding the high school basketball season, Mason said signing with NKU took some weight off his shoulders.

“Just knowing that I have a guarantee as of right now, that I’m going to get to go to that next level is amazing,” Mason said.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.