Kentucky Fish and Wildlife share hunting tips for safety

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - About 300-thousand Kentuckians deer hunt each year. The state’s deer herd also draws thousands of hunters from other states.

It’s a rich tradition in the bluegrass, and the hunting tradition is usually passed down from generation to generation. However, this year Kentucky Fish and Wildlife told 13 News they are seeing an increase in the number of hunters.

With so many new hunters they want to remind all sportsmen about how to stay safe when you are out on the hunt.

One Huge safety tip is to make sure you wear your orange when out hunting. This is so other hunters are able to see you.

Common examples of violations related to hunter orange clothing:

▪ Wearing camouflage-patterned hunter orange garments without additional solid hunter orange clothing on the head, back, and chest.

▪ Wearing hunter orange clothing while walking to a stand and taking it off when you get there.

▪ Hunting squirrel, rabbit or quail when and where a firearm deer or elk season also is open without wearing hunter orange clothing.

▪ Hunters using archery or crossbow equipment during deer firearms seasons must wear hunter orange clothing.

For more safety tips or questions you can call 1-800-858-1549 or visit fw.ky.gov/deer.

