Partnership aims to raise awareness and funds for those affected in Nicaragua by the hurricanes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Hurricane Iota has devastated parts of Central America especially the country of Nicaragua.

Iota is the second hurricane to hit that region in the span of two weeks.

One music duo in South Central Kentucky is trying to help those in that area.

In an effort to bring awareness to the cause and also help, Carlos Martinez and Julianna Waller of Sand Piper Records have teamed up with the organization Amos Health and Science.

Amos Health and Hope will work in the affected areas to bring relief to those in need.

“We decided to donate the album Devotional, all the proceeds, and then if you purchase it online, the proceeds will be going to Relief Fund, which is managed by Amos Health and Hope an organization that works in that area.” -- Carlos Martinez, Sand Piper Records

“The mission of Amos is to increase services to health care especially in the rural areas of Nicaragua and do so we train local leaders to be able to provide the primary health care services through rural clinics.” -- Dr. Roberto Martinez, AMOS Health & Hope

