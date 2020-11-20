SKYCTC and BGPD Academy partner to bring graduates more opportunities

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One local community college and the police department are teaming up for a new program.

Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College and the Bowling Green Police Department are partnering to give academic credit to recruits who complete the BG law enforcement academy. The signing took place with four of the law enforcement graduates who will go on to take college courses through this program.

BGPD and SKYCTC partner up for higher education program. (none)

“Just attending the police academy gives them, basically, three-fourths of an associate’s degree, which is phenomenal. Not just in cost savings alone but in opportunity. And then for the city to provide the tuition for the other five courses to set up our recruits for an associate’s degree,” explains Deputy Chief of BGPD, Penny Bowles.

The President of SKYCTC says the college wanted to help our officers be more prepared professionally.

“The Bowling Green police department has worked for several years now to build its own police academy which is so fantastic that we can grow our own right here in South-Central Kentucky. But to move up in the ranks of professional development within law enforcement that you will need more advanced education,” says President Dr. Neal.

Recruiting Do you have a desire to serve our community? www.bgky.org/jobs Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

He adds, as soon as they heard about the academy, SKYCTC wanted to partner in a program and be a part of something as beneficial as the city’s own law enforcement academy.

“I think that’s a fantastic partnership that shows the investment of our city,” explains Dr. Neal.

The road to developing the program was both difficult and long but according to the community, it’ll be worth the work.

“Two years of planning and thinking about it and so for the graduation that was two weeks ago, this is like the cherry on top for the graduation,” says Deputy Chief Bowles.

The four recruits standing at the ceremony will go on to complete the next step of their professional career through the program.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.