Thanksgiving holiday travel and tourism decrease in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -With Thanksgiving less than a week away will you be traveling for the holidays or will you be staying home?

Wednesday, Governor Beshear issued an executive order requiring households to limit gatherings to eight people or less. This means smaller Thanksgiving gatherings this year with only immediate family members.

“We are expecting holiday travel to be down this year anyway because of the pandemic. AAA came out with a report a week ago that they are anticipating it being down at least 10 percent, so we are not surprised by that. We certainly want people to do their best to be safe and stay healthy this year, of course. We are hoping people keep their distance from one another if it is not their immediate households and sanitize and just do their best to stay safe this year,” said Beth Noffsinger, Communications Director, Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

If you’re having a smaller Thanksgiving this year and you do not feel like cooking a full meal, you can order carry-out to help support local businesses.

“We are really encouraging people here in Bowling Green to support our local businesses as best as they can. Eating lots of carry-out over the next several weeks, shopping at our locally-owned stores and restaurants. If your family is not able to come and travel this year and stay at our hotels, talk to your favorite properties and maybe buy a gift card to them if they offer it so that way you can support them locally right now. Then your friends or loved ones can maybe travel here in 2021. So we are just hoping people will support local businesses and local restaurants and local hotels as best as they can, but we understand it is going to be a rough year for everybody,” added Noffsinger.

Friday, the CDC said postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.