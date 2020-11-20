Advertisement

WATCH - Changes Coming This Weekend!

Clouds and Shower Chances Make a Return
By Shane Holinde
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Strong south to southwest winds combined with ample sunshine boosted readings well into the 60s Thursday! Expect similar warmth for Friday, but more clouds and eventually some rain will return to South-Central KY.

Friday stays dry with a mix of sun and high clouds. Temps will once again climb into the mid to upper 60s, about 10 degrees above normal. Over the weekend, a cold front slides into the region Saturday. This brings more clouds our way along with a slight chance for a shower early in the weekend. Better rain chances arrive Sunday with the arrival of a cold front. Highs will top out in the 60s both days.

Cooler, more seasonal air takes over starting Monday, lasting through Thanksgiving Day. The week starts dry before another system arrives Wednesday with showers and possibly some thunderstorms. At this time, it appears the bulk of the rain moves out by the holiday. Highs are forecast to top out in the upper 50s Thanksgiving Day.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. High 67, Low 47, Winds SW-14

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds, Warmer. High 65, Low 48, winds S-7

SUNDAY: Showers Likely Late. Mild. High 64, Low 43, winds S-10

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 67

Today’s Low: 34

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High: 83 (1930)

Record Low: 17 (1951)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.86″ (-1.67″)

Yearly Precip: 50.35″ (+6.95″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:33 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 18)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

