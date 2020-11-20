Advertisement

World Chase Tag brings playground game to global stage

By Travis Leder
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Millions of children play tag while growing up, but the playground game has become a competitive sport seen by millions around the world.

World Chase Tag was established in 2011, and it has established itself as a top event for athletes to show off their ability to chase and evade.

The competition involves obstacles in a playing arena called The Quad. The goal is for the chaser to tag the evader in a certain amount of time.

The most popular format used in global events is a team format called the Chase-Off, where two groups of athletes battle each other in 20-second chases.

World Chase Tag gained notoriety with its YouTube channel, as millions of people have watched videos of past competitions, helping the sport grow in popularity.

The organization has reached new heights after securing an exclusive television deal with NBC Sports Network for World Chase Tag USA. The competition premiered Nov. 5, and the cable channel will air new episodes through Dec. 18.

Gray Television, owner of this TV station and website, is an investor in World Chase Tag.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,649 new COVID-19 cases; 30 deaths
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear announces new restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, schools
Elizabeth Ratliff, James Reeder
Kentucky State Police pursuit leads to multiple arrests
Traditionally, many families travel long distances to celebrate Thanksgiving together, but...
Gov. Beshear reports record breaking number of new COVID-19 cases
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment

Latest News

In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington.
Trump tries to leverage power of office to subvert Biden win
Bowling Green Independent School district confirms new COVID-19 cases
Bowling Green Independent Schools will transition to Non-traditional instruction for all students PreK-12th grade
Warren County Courthouse (WBKO)
Warren County Courthouse back open for the public
Bowling Green Independent Schools will continue to offer COVID-19 testing for students and employees
A police dispatcher says officers are responding to “a very active situation” at a suburban...
Police: 8 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect sought