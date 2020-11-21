Bowling Green Independent Schools will continue to offer COVID-19 testing for students and employees

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Though schools are on NTI through December 18, the Bowling Green Independent School District will continue to offer Telehealth and Curbside COVID-19 testing for students and employees, according to a tweet from BG City Schools.

To get tested, call the School Health Clinic at 270-418-2714.

