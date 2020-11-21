BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to a tweet from Bowling Green Independent School District, Bowling Green Independent Schools will transition to Non-traditional instruction for all students PreK-12th grade from November 30th to December 18, 2020.

