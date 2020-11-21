Bowling Green Independent Schools will transition to Non-traditional instruction for all students PreK-12th grade
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to a tweet from Bowling Green Independent School District, Bowling Green Independent Schools will transition to Non-traditional instruction for all students PreK-12th grade from November 30th to December 18, 2020.
Info about student services including meals, school health, curbside COVID testing, and counseling is available on the district website:https://t.co/YHur5q7e56?amp=1
