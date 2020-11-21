Advertisement

Family, community mourn loss of Ballard Co. teen who died from COVID-19

Alexa Rose Veit, 15, of Ballard County who passed away from COVID-19.
Alexa Rose Veit, 15, of Ballard County who passed away from COVID-19.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Governor Beshear announced a 15-year-old from Ballard County with underlying health conditions passed away due to COVID-19.

Family and the community described Alexa Rose Veit as a “social butterfly.” She was born in February 2005 with special needs and at 14 was diagnosed with Leukemia. A year later, Veit was considered to be in remission from cancer.

According to the Ballard County Emergency Management Facebook page, Veit was not feeling good at school on October 26. Her mother took her to get tested for the virus, and a few days later she started to feel bad herself, so she got a test. Both tests came back positive, the post explained.

Shortly after, Veit’s mother was hospitalized and put on a ventilator. Veit was only showing mild symptoms, but as the days progressed, she got worse and had to become hospitalized as well due to COVID-19 and pneumonia. Veit was eventually flown to Nashville where she was placed on a ventilator soon after arriving. On November 14, Veit’s mother was released from the hospital and rushed to Nashville to be by her daughter’s side.

Veit passed away a day later.

She was a freshman at Ballard Memorial High School, a member of the Choir, an active member of her church youth group and thoroughly enjoyed time with her family and friends, a Facebook post said.

“This is a story of a fighter, even though I did not know this individual personally her story has touched my heart and has kept me awake at night in fear for other Ballard Countians.”

For Immediate Release - 2nd COVID-19 Related Death Good evening Ballard County, I first off want to take the time to...

Posted by Ballard County Emergency Management on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

