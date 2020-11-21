Advertisement

Fraternal Order of Police deliver gift cards for Thanksgiving

FOP #13 delivers gift cards to families for Thanksgiving.
FOP #13 delivers gift cards to families for Thanksgiving.
By Kelly Dean and Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Every year, the Fraternal Order of Police in Bowling Green delivers meals the week before Thanksgiving. Due to COVID-19, the group decided to hand out gift cards instead of meals.

According to the FOP, members delivered gift cards to 70 families in the area.

“I’m thankful for our deputies and our community’s generosity. Today, we partner with the FOP to deliver gift cards within our community to ensure they have a blessed Thanksgiving,” said Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower on Facebook.

The FOP #13 is out delivering food baskets (gift cards) to the community! 70 families receiving a little joy and help. #FOP13 #FOP #Community #BGPD #WCSO #WCRJ #SGPD

Posted by FOP #13 on Saturday, November 21, 2020

