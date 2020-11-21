Local outreach serves over 80 meals Saturday to homeless, plans to serve Thanksgiving Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ryan’s Making a Difference Outreach is at it again serving meals to the homeless community.

Ryan Depp started Ryan’s Making a Difference Outreach about four years ago. The program helps the homeless in the Bowling Green area.

On Saturday morning, Empanadas BG, a food truck service in Bowling Green, paired with Depp and served over 80 meals to the homeless community.

What a great day. Thank you so much Empanadas BG for feeding or friends this morning. Over 80 meals past out Posted by Ryan's Making A Difference Outreach on Saturday, November 21, 2020

On Thanksgiving, Waffled It food truck and Ryan’s Making A Difference Outreach will help serve meals starting around 9:00 a.m. They will be at the parking lot on the corner of 12th and College.

For more information on Ryan’s Making a Difference Outreach, you can visit the non-profit’s Facebook page.

Time to spread the word again. Waffled It food truck will be serving food Thanksgiving starting around 9:00. They will be at the parking lot on the corner of 12th and College. Jules with the Flowers Posted by Ryan's Making A Difference Outreach on Saturday, November 21, 2020

