Mariah’s restaurant will shut down temporarily

Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to Governor Beshear’s new restrictions for restaurants in Kentucky, Mariah’s restaurant said will shut down for the time being.

They said in a Facebook post earlier today. that the decision was not easy, but they want to ensure they are doing everything they can to keep their employees and community safe.

“To Our Beloved Customers and the Citizens of Southcentral Kentucky,

As everyone knows, Governor Beshear has issued new restrictions on the restaurant industry effective today at 5:00 PM. We know these restrictions only eliminate dine in for the time being, but with the rise of COVID cases and the rapidly changing restrictions, we made the difficult decision to temporarily halt all operations. This was not a decision we made lightly. At the end of the day, we wanted to ensure that we were doing everything we could to keep our employees and our community safe. In our minds, we are hoping with the development of a vaccine and temporary changes that are being made, will help slow the spread.

With that said, we will close completely for the time being. Our hope is to make a reevaluation and be ready to go by the first of the year. We cannot thank the community enough for the support they have shown us over the last 40 years. Once we get through this, we hope to be a part of your lives for the next 40 years.

In the meantime, we would like to wish everyone a Happy Holiday season along with continued health and safety.

Stay tuned to all of our platforms for the latest updates as we all try to get through this together.”

