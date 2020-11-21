Advertisement

Metcalfe County Sheriff’s office responds to alcohol related collision in Edmonton

The Metcalfe County Sheriff's office responded to a single-vehicle collision
The Metcalfe County Sheriff's office responded to a single-vehicle collision(WBKO)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle collision in Edmonton, Kentucky.

Browning was arrested by Metcalfe County Sheriff's office and taken to the Barren County Jail
Browning was arrested by Metcalfe County Sheriff's office and taken to the Barren County Jail(WBKO)

According to Metcalfe County Sheriff’s office, Susan M. Browning was driving a 2012 Dodge Caliber when she failed to drive a curve and exited the roadway.

The vehicle then traveled down a small embankment and hit a mailbox.

Browning fled the scene and was later located at a nearby residence, and determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

Browning was arrested and taken to the Barren County jail.

She was charged with; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 2nd offense, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving DUI suspended license (aggravated) 1st offense.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 3,649 new COVID-19 cases; 30 deaths
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear announces new restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, schools
Elizabeth Ratliff, James Reeder
Kentucky State Police pursuit leads to multiple arrests
Traditionally, many families travel long distances to celebrate Thanksgiving together, but...
Gov. Beshear reports record breaking number of new COVID-19 cases
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment

Latest News

Bowling Green Independent School district confirms new COVID-19 cases
Bowling Green Independent Schools will transition to Non-traditional instruction for all students PreK-12th grade
Warren County Courthouse (WBKO)
Warren County Courthouse back open for the public
Bowling Green Independent Schools will continue to offer COVID-19 testing for students and employees
Mariah's will close temporarily due to Governor Beshear's new restrictions on restaurants.
Mariah’s restaurant will shut down temporarily