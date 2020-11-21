Metcalfe County Sheriff’s office responds to alcohol related collision in Edmonton

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle collision in Edmonton, Kentucky.

Browning was arrested by Metcalfe County Sheriff's office and taken to the Barren County Jail (WBKO)

According to Metcalfe County Sheriff’s office, Susan M. Browning was driving a 2012 Dodge Caliber when she failed to drive a curve and exited the roadway.

The vehicle then traveled down a small embankment and hit a mailbox.

Browning fled the scene and was later located at a nearby residence, and determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

Browning was arrested and taken to the Barren County jail.

She was charged with; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 2nd offense, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving DUI suspended license (aggravated) 1st offense.

