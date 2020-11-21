Showers and wind this weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We finished out the week on a warm note Friday, but cooler temperatures are on the way, and so is some rain (and wind) for our weekend!

Saturday will feature more clouds with a slight chance for a few light showers, mainly north of Bowling Green. The better shot at rain comes Sunday with the arrival of our next frontal system. This will be accompanied by a good deal of wind (gusts to near 30mph possible Sunday). Rainfall amounts should be fairly light (.25″ or less) before the system moves out Sunday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 60s early in the day before cooler air takes over late.

Monday and Tuesday look quiet at this time with more seasonable temperatures. However, another system arrives Wednesday with potential for heavier rain and gusty winds. At this time, it appears this system will be gone in time for Thanksgiving Day. Black Friday also looks dry.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Clouds, Some sun. Shower possible. High 63, Low 48, winds SW-5

SUNDAY: Breezy with Showers Likely. High 61, Low 35, winds SW-15

MONDAY: Partly Sunny and cooler. High 55, Low 35, winds NE-6

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 68

Today’s Low: 45

Normal High: 57

Normal Low: 36

Record High: 79 (1906)

Record Low: 5 (1914)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.86″ (-1.82″)

Yearly Precip: 50.35″ (+6.80″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:33 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.