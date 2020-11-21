Advertisement

Tenn. woman delivers baby while hospitalized with COVID-19

By WTVC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVC) - A Tennessee new mom says she learned how dangerous the coronavirus can be the hard way, from her hospital bed.

Now she’s sharing her experience with others and hopes they take the warning serious.

“And I took COVID very lightly before. I didn’t care about wearing a mask. I thought that was stupid. Well, it’s not, because this COVID is real,” Emily Brown said.

Brown went to hospital when she was 31-weeks pregnant because her COVID-19 symptoms had gotten so severe she couldn’t breathe. She was put on a ventilator for 20 days and then given a tracheotomy to help her speak.

Her second day on the ventilator brought them all a surprise.

“I couldn’t believe it at first, I had a baby!” Brown said.

Tucker Brown spent six weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit where doctors used a feeding tube to help him eat.

His family is relieved that there was no COVID-19 diagnosis for Tucker.

The NICU’S medical director says luckily that’s often the case when a pregnant mom gives birth with the virus.

“If the child is negative then that actually, you know, is fantastic, and is usually what we see,” Doctor Anuj Sinha said.

As for Brown’s family, they sat at home and prayed she and Tucker would be OK. Doctors told them she wouldn’t make it.

“Once you go on the ventilator you never come off, of course that was fear,” Brown said.

Now, they are calling her survival and Tucker’s appearance a miracle.

“Wear a mask. I don’t like it either. It’s not enjoyable to have thing on your face. But it’s far better being in a hospital on a ventilator with your family wondering if you are going to make it or not,” Brown said.

Copyright 2020 WTVC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traditionally, many families travel long distances to celebrate Thanksgiving together, but...
Gov. Beshear reports record breaking number of new COVID-19 cases
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Restaurant owners react to new COVID-19 guidelines (WBKO)
‘This is devastating’ Restaurant owners frustrated with new guidelines from governor
Man accused of illegally killing trophy deer on private property
Nelson County remains found are not Crystal Rogers
Nelson County remains found are not Crystal Rogers

Latest News

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House...
In blistering ruling, judge throws out Trump suit in Pa.
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, third from right, performs...
FDA allows emergency use of antibody drug Trump received
Local winery wines Commissioners Cup Award
Local winery wins Commissioners Cup Award
City of Franklin celebrates 200 years with 200 mile Bicentennial Relay Run
City of Franklin celebrates 200 years with 200 mile Bicentennial Relay Run
Bowling Green restaurants adjust to first day of no indoor dining
Bowling Green restaurants adjust to first day of no indoor dining