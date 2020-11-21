Advertisement

Warren County Courthouse back open for the public

Published: Nov. 20, 2020
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Courthouse is back open to the public.

According to a tweet from Warren County KY Gov, those who wish to enter must wait in line outside under the designated tent.

All visitors must wear a mask and practice social distancing while waiting, and only one person per office will be allowed in the courthouse at a time.

