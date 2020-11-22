Bowling Green restaurants adjust to first day of no indoor dining

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the first full day that restaurants were forced to shut down their indoor dining. However, they are still open for business.

Lisa’s 5th Street Diner is open for carryout, delivery, and outdoor dining. The diner also normally provides a Thanksgiving dinner for the community but this year due to the executive order they aren’t going to be able to.

“We regret we cannot do it because of the executive order they put out. Restaurants are shut down for indoor dining and to be able to provide that you have to be able to have people inside and out. Anybody that wants to donate money for Toys for Tots or anything we are still open for that. It is a community cause we try to help every year, but it’s going to hurt this year because we aren’t able to do the Thanksgiving meal,” said Cliff Parker Lisa’s 5th Street Diner.

Local Taco in Bowling Green is also having to adjust to the new order as well.

Indoor dining is closed for restaurants in Kentucky but you can still support local businesses through to-go orders and outdoor dining. I spoke with Lisa’s Fifth Street Diner and Local Taco. Hear from them on 13 News at 10 @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/VdOgxamKK5 — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) November 21, 2020

“It is a little bit frustrating and just knowing that you know with outdoor seating in November and December it is very limited. We have been fortunate the first couple of days with nice weather but as the weather gets colder we are going to kind of see that business dry up a little bit. We still have a ton of support from our local community who do take out with us and are concerned about us and we certainly appreciate all of our guests that do that,” said Jack Elder, owner.

While indoor dining is not available, be sure to support your local restaurants through carryout, delivery orders and eating outdoors when the weather allows.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.