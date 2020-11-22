Advertisement

City of Franklin celebrates 200 years with 200 mile Bicentennial Relay Run

City of Franklin celebrates 200 years with 200 mile Bicentennial Relay Run
City of Franklin celebrates 200 years with 200 mile Bicentennial Relay Run(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Franklin, Ky. (WBKO) - For over 24 hours, runners ran across the state to mark the 200th Bicentennial celebration of the City of Franklin Friday into Saturday.

On Friday morning, runners began the 200-mile relay race on the steps of the Capitol in Frankfort.

Posted by Franklin Simpson Bicentennial on Friday, November 20, 2020

Teams throughout the day and night ran across the state and 80 runners in total participated throughout the 200-mile journey.

Team Webster crossing the bridge over the Kentucky River. The Anderson County Sheriff's Dept and Lawrenceburg police Dept went above and beyond and blocked the bridge for photos and Video😁😁

Posted by Franklin Simpson Bicentennial on Friday, November 20, 2020

Team Church of Christ

Posted by Franklin Simpson Bicentennial on Saturday, November 21, 2020

Saturday afternoon before heading to Franklin, they stopped in Bowling Green where Sheriff Hightower and several other members of local law enforcement joined in the run.

Penny Bowles with Bowling Green Police Department representing Team Law Enforcement on Hwy 31W

Posted by Franklin Simpson Bicentennial on Saturday, November 21, 2020

The 200th mile was completed at exactly 4:30 p.m. on Saturday with a small celebration at the courthouse in Franklin afterward.

Posted by Franklin Simpson Bicentennial on Saturday, November 21, 2020

“We’ve had a great two days with our 200-mile relay run. We kicked things off Friday morning on the steps of the Capitol in Frankfort with the reading of a proclamation and some words from our state representative. Then that proclamation was then rolled up placed into a green baton. There’s great symbolism behind that green baton, we wanted to honor the lives lost due to Covid-19. That baton has been passed from runner to runner. About 80 runners traveled the 200-mile journey from Frankfort to Franklin. Now we are opening that tube and we’ll be reading the proclamation again on the steps of the courthouse in Franklin, Kentucky to celebrate the City of Franklin’s Bicentennial,” said Tammie Carey, Bicentennial Commitee.

Congratulations to all of the runners who participated in this historical run.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traditionally, many families travel long distances to celebrate Thanksgiving together, but...
Gov. Beshear reports record breaking number of new COVID-19 cases
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Restaurant owners react to new COVID-19 guidelines (WBKO)
‘This is devastating’ Restaurant owners frustrated with new guidelines from governor
Man accused of illegally killing trophy deer on private property
Nelson County remains found are not Crystal Rogers
Nelson County remains found are not Crystal Rogers

Latest News

Local winery wines Commissioners Cup Award
Local winery wins Commissioners Cup Award
Bowling Green restaurants adjust to first day of no indoor dining
Bowling Green restaurants adjust to first day of no indoor dining
Indiana mom puts son to work to earn money after being arrested. (WAVE 3 News)
Indiana woman finds creative punishment for son with social media help
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports second-highest number of coronavirus cases in single day