City of Franklin celebrates 200 years with 200 mile Bicentennial Relay Run

Franklin, Ky. (WBKO) - For over 24 hours, runners ran across the state to mark the 200th Bicentennial celebration of the City of Franklin Friday into Saturday.

On Friday morning, runners began the 200-mile relay race on the steps of the Capitol in Frankfort.

Posted by Franklin Simpson Bicentennial on Friday, November 20, 2020

Teams throughout the day and night ran across the state and 80 runners in total participated throughout the 200-mile journey.

Team Webster crossing the bridge over the Kentucky River. The Anderson County Sheriff's Dept and Lawrenceburg police Dept went above and beyond and blocked the bridge for photos and Video😁😁 Posted by Franklin Simpson Bicentennial on Friday, November 20, 2020

Saturday afternoon before heading to Franklin, they stopped in Bowling Green where Sheriff Hightower and several other members of local law enforcement joined in the run.

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower is participating in the Franklin Bicentennial 200 Mile Relay Run. Runners began in Frankfort yesterday and will be passing through Bowling Green on their way home to Franklin this afternoon. @wbkotv @WarrenCountyGov pic.twitter.com/IEQMuQxRoC — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) November 21, 2020

Penny Bowles with Bowling Green Police Department representing Team Law Enforcement on Hwy 31W Posted by Franklin Simpson Bicentennial on Saturday, November 21, 2020

The 200th mile was completed at exactly 4:30 p.m. on Saturday with a small celebration at the courthouse in Franklin afterward.

Posted by Franklin Simpson Bicentennial on Saturday, November 21, 2020

“We’ve had a great two days with our 200-mile relay run. We kicked things off Friday morning on the steps of the Capitol in Frankfort with the reading of a proclamation and some words from our state representative. Then that proclamation was then rolled up placed into a green baton. There’s great symbolism behind that green baton, we wanted to honor the lives lost due to Covid-19. That baton has been passed from runner to runner. About 80 runners traveled the 200-mile journey from Frankfort to Franklin. Now we are opening that tube and we’ll be reading the proclamation again on the steps of the courthouse in Franklin, Kentucky to celebrate the City of Franklin’s Bicentennial,” said Tammie Carey, Bicentennial Commitee.

Congratulations to all of the runners who participated in this historical run.

