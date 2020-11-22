Gov. Beshear reports highest numbers of cases in a week since the pandemic began

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Beshear announced 2,194 new cases Sunday and four deaths, making this week the highest number of cases combined since the pandemic began. This was Kentucky’s highest week ever for new COVID-19 cases, surpassing the previous record week by 3,766 cases, Beshear said in a press release.

“This upcoming holiday week is a special time for all of our families, and I know everyone wants to have a normal Thanksgiving after such a difficult year,” said Gov. Beshear. “I wish more than anything that we could go back to normal safely, but we can’t. In order to protect our only line of health care workers and all of our fellow Kentuckians, keep gatherings small (eight people or fewer and two households at most), wear a mask, wash your hands and stay six feet apart.

“If we have a major surge of COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving, our hospitals will simply not have the capacity to give everyone the care they need. Nothing is worth that risk.”

The new numbers for Sunday are as follows:

New cases today: 2,194

New deaths today: 4

Positivity rate: 9.19%

Total deaths: 1,787

Currently hospitalized: 1,533

Currently in ICU: 389

Currently on ventilator: 208

Deaths reported Sunday due to the virus include a 69-year-old woman from Allen County; a 78-year-old man from Daviess County; an 88-year-old man from McCracken County; and a 62-year-old woman from Ohio County.

The red zone counties for this week can be found here.

