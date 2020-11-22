Hilltoppers get a Senior Day win over FIU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The last home game of the 2020 season was not a disappointment as the WKU Hilltoppers were able to send their seniors off the right way with a 38-21 victory over the FIU Panthers.

Like they have for the majority of the season, the Hilltopper defense showed up in a major way. Two sacks, seven tackles for loss, and two touchdowns all courtesy of the WKU defense. DeAngelo Malone got things started with a forced fumble and scoop-and-score by cornerback Roger Cray in the third quarter.

On the very next possession linebacker Eli Brown caught an interception and took it 22-yards to the endzone for the second defensive touchdown of the game.

The WKU running backs had their best game of the season. Gaej Walker rushed for 127 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. Jakairi Moses added 43 more yards on the ground. Quarterback Tyrell Pigrome got in on the action as he found the endzone twice.

It wasn’t a great performance by Piggy T threw the air. He finished 14-25 for just 121 yards. But he was crucial at times in the run game and he didn’t commit any turnovers.

The Tops are back in action next week on the road against Charlotte for the last game of the season.

