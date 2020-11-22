Local winery wins Commissioners Cup Award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local winery has taken home Kentucky’s Commissioner Cup Award for the second time.

Reid’s Livery Winery located in Alvaton has taken home the 2020 Kentucky’s Commissioners Cup Award again for their traminette wine.

“My husband makes all the wine and we have won the Commissioner Cup with our traminette -- I think it was two years ago -- and then we won it again this year. We won the very first Commissioner Cup that was given out but they give four to give Commissioner Cups a year. We won it with our black raspberry and with our traminette twice so far so it feels real good,” said Diane Reid, owner.

The award-winning wine is available for purchase at the Community Farmers Market located on Nashville Road in Bowling Green on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

You can also purchase their wine at the winery in Alvaton and they can do tastings outdoors.

