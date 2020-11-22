Advertisement

Local winery wins Commissioners Cup Award

Local winery wines Commissioners Cup Award
Local winery wines Commissioners Cup Award(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local winery has taken home Kentucky’s Commissioner Cup Award for the second time.

Reid’s Livery Winery located in Alvaton has taken home the 2020 Kentucky’s Commissioners Cup Award again for their traminette wine.

“My husband makes all the wine and we have won the Commissioner Cup with our traminette -- I think it was two years ago -- and then we won it again this year. We won the very first Commissioner Cup that was given out but they give four to give Commissioner Cups a year. We won it with our black raspberry and with our traminette twice so far so it feels real good,” said Diane Reid, owner.

The award-winning wine is available for purchase at the Community Farmers Market located on Nashville Road in Bowling Green on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

You can also purchase their wine at the winery in Alvaton and they can do tastings outdoors.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traditionally, many families travel long distances to celebrate Thanksgiving together, but...
Gov. Beshear reports record breaking number of new COVID-19 cases
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
Restaurant owners react to new COVID-19 guidelines (WBKO)
‘This is devastating’ Restaurant owners frustrated with new guidelines from governor
Man accused of illegally killing trophy deer on private property
Nelson County remains found are not Crystal Rogers
Nelson County remains found are not Crystal Rogers

Latest News

City of Franklin celebrates 200 years with 200 mile Bicentennial Relay Run
City of Franklin celebrates 200 years with 200 mile Bicentennial Relay Run
Bowling Green restaurants adjust to first day of no indoor dining
Bowling Green restaurants adjust to first day of no indoor dining
Indiana mom puts son to work to earn money after being arrested. (WAVE 3 News)
Indiana woman finds creative punishment for son with social media help
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports second-highest number of coronavirus cases in single day