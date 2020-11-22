Advertisement

Warren Co. Sheriff’s business office to close this week to slow spread of COVID-19

By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says the business office will be closed this week in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Therefore, the sheriff’s office will not be performing any vehicle inspections at this office this week.

Additionally, there is a dropbox on College Street if you need to pay taxes, or you can pay online here.

“We apologize for this inconvenience but we want to ensure your safety,” said the sheriff on Facebook.

