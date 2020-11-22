Windy and Rainy for Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What a SUPER Saturday! The high temperature reached an unseasonably warm 70 degrees in Bowling Green. We’ll be cooling back down to late November reality in the days ahead, however.

Winds could gust to 30 mph (WBKO)

A cold front moves through Sunday, bringing with it showers along with gusty winds. Winds could gust to near 30 mph Sunday morning before the wind gradually backs off late day. Rain amounts should be generally around .25″. Showers end from west to east Sunday evening, with clearing skies Sunday night. We’ll have an early day high in the upper 50s to around 60 before readings dip into the low 50s Sunday afternoon as the wind turns around to the northwest.

Next week begins dry and quiet Monday into Tuesday before our next weathermaker arrives the day before Thanksgiving. There will be a good chance for rain (potentially heavy) Wednesday along with gusty winds once again. Some thunder is also possible with the Wednesday system, although at this time, the severe weather threat appears low for our area.

Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday look dry at this time. A shower chance exists for Saturday. Expect seasonable temperatures as the holiday weekend begins.

3 Day Forecast:

SUNDAY: Rain Likely. Breezy. High 59, Low 35, winds SW-15, gusts 30

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Cool. High 52, Low 35, winds NE-6

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy, Warmer. High: 60, Low 47, winds S-13

