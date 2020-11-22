Woman transported to hospital with second-degree burns after Glasgow house fire

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - One woman was taken to the hospital with second-degree burns Sunday morning after a house fire in Glasgow.

The Glasgow Fire Department responded to a fire around 3:30 a.m. on Combs Boulevard where smoke and flames were coming from the front and side windows of the house upon arrival.

According to officials, a female was in the front yard and told firefighters there was another person inside. A search team entered the front of the house and determined the fire had reached the attic area of the home. Fire crews proceeded to extinguish the fire there while a search team searched for the other occupant inside, officials said. The fire was put out shortly after with no other occupants being found at the time of the fire.

Officials said the female outside was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital with second-degree burns on her head and hands.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

