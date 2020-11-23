Cool, but Quiet Weather Expected Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expect a few frosty windshields out there this Monday Morning, as some areas have fallen to near freezing overnight. Otherwise, predominantly quite, but cool weather will persist to start the week. Expect Mostly Sunny skies today with highs in the lower 50s. More clouds and slightly warmer weather will move in Tuesday in advance of our next frontal system. Highs Tuesday will climb into the upper 50s. Rain likely moves in late Tuesday night into Early Wednesday Morning. Some thunderstorms are possible with this system. For now, we’re expecting a return to quiet and mostly sunny weather for the Thanksgiving Holiday!

